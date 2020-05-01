5 Years Of Gabbar Is Back: This Akshay Kumar Starrer Deserves A Sequel

1st May 2015 – This is the day when Gabbar Is Back hit the screens. A few months back, Akshay Kumar’s Baby had hit the screens and emerged as a success. Now in Gabbar Is Back, the superstar had turned into a vigilante and the results were good all over again.

Today, as the film marks five years of its release, Gabbar Is Back stays on to be relevant as ever. An entertainer to the core which brought in a good mix of drama, thrills and action with ton loads of dialogue-baazi, it was directed by Krish (who later went on to co-direct Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi. The Promo of the film was much liked and the song ‘Seedha Andar Aao Raja’ (picturised on Chitrangda Singh) was popular as well amongst the masses. The film had just the right ingredients to work well amongst the mass as well as the class audiences.

Though Akshay Kumar has been delivering 100 Crore Club and 200 Crore Club successes at will currently, five years back it was a bit uneven ride even for him. Holiday had entered the 100 Crore Club but then It’s Entertainment had stayed lower while The Shaukeens (where he had an extended guest appearance) couldn’t cover much of a distance. Baby was a good grosser but then it was a very expensive film. In comparison to the opening of Baby [9.30 crores], Gabbar Is Back [13.05 crores] had taken a far better start. Its weekend too was better at 39.41 crores.

Hence, it was surprising when the lifetime number of Gabbar Is Back [86 crores] was a bit lesser than Baby [95.50 crores]. Still, since the costs were relatively lower, the profits were higher for Gabbar Is Back. That said, both films deserved to actually hit the century and had they released in the current times when Akshay Kumar’s stardom is at the peak, they would have become much bigger hits.

In the climax of Gabbar Is Back, Akshay Kumar was shown to be taken to the gallows, before the screen blacked out. One just wonders if that was an indication of an open ending as the film certainly deserves a sequel. With the vigilante theme lending itself to quite a few different topics that can be explored film after film, it would be interesting to see if Akshay Kumar actually revives this one as a franchise. That could well justify the film’s title as Gabbar Is Back!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!