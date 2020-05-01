Ram Charan Learns How To Churn Butter At Home Amid Lockdown, WATCH

Tollywood superstar Ram charan who has been making headlines all across following his much anticipated RRR, this morning took to his Twitter handle to share a video with his fans. The actor with the help of his mom Surekha and grandmom Anjana Devi learned how to churn butter at home.

The 59-second video has Ram Charan’s mom and grandmom explaining the procedure and shows the skill on how to make butter. Following which, Ram Charan can be seen trying his hands on the same under the watchful eyes and guidance of his grandmother.

The actor along with the video had a caption that read, ” Learning to make fresh butter before buttering them #GrandmaRecipes #MomBoss”

The actor in the video can be seen enjoying the process of churning the butter from milk all smiles with the churning machine in his hand.

On the work front, talking about Ram Charan’s RRR, so far the title motion poster and character motion poster of the actor has been very well accepted by the audience.

RRR also has actor Jr.NTR in lead along with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and actress Alia Bhatt in key roles.

RRR is been helmed by SS Rajamouli. The period actioner has been made with a budget of close to 400 crores.

RRR will be a pan India film that will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil languages on 8th January 2021.

