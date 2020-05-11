47 Years Of Zanjeer: Amitabh Bachchan Talks About How A ‘No Schedule’ Syndrome Is A Massive Reality Amid Lockdown

Prakash Mehra’s iconic Zanjeer opened 47 years ago on May 11. The film changed the course of Hindi mainstream cinema, ushering in the genre of violence and intense drama. Most importantly, it marked the birth of Amitabh Bachchan’s Angry Young Man avatar, which would change Bollywood machismo forever.

Big B took to his Twitter handle to reminisce about “Zanjeer“, which had also catapulted the late Mehra to the super-list of Bollywood filmmakers. The genre-bending film also featured Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Ajit and Bindu in memorable roles.

“47 years of ‘ZANJEER’,” wrote Big B. He tweeted the comment with what seems like a fan poster depicting his avatar of inspector Vijay Khanna in the film, besides an image of Pran as the rugged, affable Pathan, Sher Khan.

However, the poster seems old. On it is written: 42 years of Zanjeer.

Big B also took to his blog to write about schedules going haywire amid the lockdown.

“The ‘no schedule’ syndrome in the pandemic lockdown is now a massive reality. Many think otherwise. Many work despite work scheduled hours, the system changeth and the adjusting to its change is remarkable,” he blogged.

Big B said that humanity has the ability to change and adjust.

“That is the glory of the human.. and when it shall emerge from this attempted altered existence , it shall present fresh methodologies, fresh thoughts , fresh ideas of how to deal with such exigencies in the future… The problem is that by the time we get accustomed to one, nature decides to test again and introduces a few more challenges .. and we start all over again.”

He added: “Living is such an excitement. A never ending film that simply refuses to bring on that THE END title.”

“We are humans .. this is the way we behave .. filled in that unified jar , and in (an) attempt to come out , we shall make sure no one leaves .. .. pulled down , stamped upon .. sat upon .. BUT not given effort to rise out of the encircled rim of the world glass… Idling .. that engine term at the street crossing signal wait .. idling .. that conduct of the lethargy .. idling .. the lockdown-ed pastime in the times of today.”

