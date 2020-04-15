4 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan – A Film That Could Have Been A Clutter Breaker But Lost The Plot

A Shah Rukh Khan film is always special. No wonder, when Fan was announced and the news spread that Shah Rukh Khan was playing the dual role of his own fan in the film, one being a superstar and another being a commoner, it seemed like a volatile affair in the offering.

This was meant to be an unconventional and offbeat yet commercial affair. Of course there was no hero-heroine angle here, and the songs too were not in there, what with the solitary track ‘Jabra Fan’ even missing from the final cut. Still, one expected that director Maneesh Sharma would come up with something special for Yash Raj Films after a hattrick of successful films Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies va Ricky Behl and Shuddh Desi Romance.

Alas, that was not the case to be as the film turned out to be quite disappointing. The film had the best set for emotions, drama, action and thrills. There were scenes written as well for each of these angles too. However, it all came across as set piece affair with no real depth whatsoever. What was meant to be a clutter breaking affair turned out to be a damp squib as after an initial excitement of watching a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan with heavy dose of (rather inconsistent) prosthetics and VFX, the interest level fizzled away as the film progressed.

There were some moments that stayed on though, especially the one where superstar Shah Rukh Khan exclaimed that it was his time and entirely his call on what he wanted to do with it. Moreover, the darker side of the younger Shah Rukh Khan worked in pockets as well. However by and large, Fan didn’t manage to touch audience heart.

No wonder, it turned out to be a flop at the box office. After delivering six centuries in a row (Ra. One, Don 2, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale), this was his first film that couldn’t enter the 100 Crore Club. The film opened well at 19.10 crores but folded up soon enough at 84.10 crores, hence emerging as a major disappointment.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!