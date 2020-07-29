4 Years Of Dishoom: Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday recalled a quirky incident from the time he shot with John Abraham.

The two stars had worked together in the 2016 action-comedy, “Dishoom“, directed by Varun’s brother Rohit Dhawan.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a memory of John eating 21 watermelons while shooting for the film.

“4 years of Dishoom.This was one of the best teams I worked with. Two of my elder brothers always had my back. Maybe its time to get the band back together. Also John ate 21 water melons in one day while filming in the dessert,” Varun wrote on Instagram along with a still from the film in which we can see John and him flaunting muscular bodies.

The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshaye Khanna.Dishoom was helmed by Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan.

