3 Delicious Recipes Straight From Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Kitchen That You Must Try

Who doesn’t enjoy binge eating junk food but let’s face it, it’s 2019 and for those Instagram selfies, you need to look good! And guess which Bollywood celebrity is going to help you stay fit! It’s none other than the Yoga star – Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actress, who is famous for her Sunday binge videos, is constantly inventing something new in her kitchen for her fans to enjoy relishing treats. Not compromising on taste, Shilpa has invented many dishes that you must try. Here are the top 3 dishes that you cannot miss.

# Coconut Jaggery Poha: Yes, Shilpa’s Poha is gluten-free and there is nothing like having something sweet. Coconut, ghee, dry fruit and chili powder make her Mangalorean Poha look absolutely tasty. And the best part about the dish is that it can be prepared in just 5 minutes! Watch the video and do try it out!

# Zucchini Fries: Savouring for some fresh, crispy fries? Well, Shilpa is offering a healthy version of it. Yes, Shilpa cooked Zucchini fries in her kitchen and gave it a twist. To top that, these fries are not even fried in oil but baked, so it is definitely a winner. The chickpea batter in which the zucchini fries are dipped gives it a spicy touch.

# Ginger and Carrot Soup: Nothing can be better than a warm bowl of soup at the end of a tiring day. And Shilpa gave it a nice, tangy twist by incorporating ginger and carrots in it. This dish is a must-try as it is simple, delicious and can be eaten at any given time. Just add the easily available ingredients into the pan and relish the tasty outcome of your hard work.

Which dish will you try first? Let us know in the comments section below.

