25 Years Of Karan Arjun: Not Salman Khan, THIS Actor Was The First Choice Alongside Shah Rukh Khan!

Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun was one of the most iconic films of the 90s. It was Karan Arjun that gave Bollywood its most memorable male jodi’s in form of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. However, what most people do not know is that Rakesh Roshan originally had Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan in mind as the famed “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge” jodi!

And now, as the film ticks 25 years of its glorious release, Rakesh Roshan has revealed that Ajay and Shahrukh had both refused to do the film as they were not convinced with the script of the film. However, when the director approached Salman and Aamir tables turned. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in his recent interview, Roshan has said that after Aamir asked me to wait for 6 months before he could give his dates, Shah Rukh came back to him and said he would like to be a part of the film.

Roshan has been quoted by the publication saying, “The original choice of actors was Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. But they were not happy with their respective parts and wanted to switch. So Shah Rukh wanted to play Karan while Ajay desired to essay Arjun. However, I refused to do so. Hence, they both backed out of the film. Basically, they were not convinced with the story and the reincarnation element.”

Throwing light on the iconic casting coup of the film, Roshan further revealed, “I then approached Salman Khan and Aamir Khan and both jumped at the script. However, Aamir made it clear that he was shooting some movie at that point and that he can start only six months later. But I couldn’t have waited for so long. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh found out that Salman and Aamir have shown interest. This is when he came back to me. He said sorry and insisted that he wants to do the film. And his dates were available. So, I went to Aamir and explained him the situation. Also, I had worked with Shah Rukh before – you can say that I gave him a break in King Uncle. Aamir understood and this is how the male lead actors of the film were locked!”

Well, we are sure Ajay and Aamir at some point might have regretted their decision of turning down the film! But today we certainly can’t imagine anyone else as the iconic ‘Karan-Arjun’ Jodi other than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

