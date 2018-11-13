25 Years Of Baazigar: Shilpa Shetty Gets Nostalgic About Getting ‘Pushed’ By Shah Rukh Khan! See VIDEO

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday walked down the memory lane as she completed 25 years in Bollywood. She wondered how quickly time has passed.

Shilpa made her film debut in 1993 with director duo Abbas-Mustan’s thriller Baazigar, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

“November 12. On this day I made my debut with Baazigar. I don’t know how time has flown as we celebrate 25 years of Baazigar and 25 years of my career. Heartfelt gratitude from the bottom of my heart,” Shilpa tweeted.

After Baazigar, the 43-year-old featured in many films like Dhadkan, Dus and Life in a… Metro. She later made India proud by winning the British reality television show Celebrity Big Brother in 2007.

Shilpa is currently associated with digital series Hear Me. Love Me, and is a successful entrepreneur.

On the personal front, Shilpa got married to businessman Raj Kundra in 2009, and has a son named Viaan.