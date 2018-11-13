Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Overseas: Nothing Is Going Right For Aamir Khan & Team

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Overseas: After the disastrous run at the Indian box office, the ‘broken dream’ of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan has also been an average fare at the overseas box office. Aamir Khan has been gaining the popularity worldwide for his mind-blowing films but this has been a disheartening miss.

Thugs Of Hindostan, at the Indian box office, is standing at a total of 125 crores* after a historic opening day of 50.75 crores. It’s dipping and dropping since day 2 and there’s no stopping for the movie from here. In the overseas market, the movie has collected USD $ 6.50 million which is approximately equal to 47 crores.

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar did USD $ 11 million (excluding China’s collections) and it seems impossible for TOH to even reach that number. Because weekdays will see a major drop as the Indian box office and it will find hard to sustain the pace given the negative word of mouth.

Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, marks the first time that Aamir has worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Besides them, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh complete the primary cast of the period drama which is high on action.

For Chopra, Aamir said he is “one of the finest producers” he has worked with, while for the director, who is popularly called Victor. Victor, he said, “has always brought the best out of me as an actor”.