25 Years After Bobby Deol-Twinkle Khanna Launch, Namashi Chakraborty-Amrin Qureshi To Be Launched By Raj Kumar Santoshi

1995 – This was the year when Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna enjoyed one of the most high profile launches of the era gone by, Barsaat.

2020 – This is the year when Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin Qureshi would be launched in yet another out and out entertainer, Bad Boy.

The common factor between both these launches? Filmmaker Raj Kumar Santoshi, who has taken it upon himself to ensure that both the youngsters get a truly deserving screen debut.

The launch-pads are practically separated by a generation. Back in 1995 when Raj Kumar Santoshi gave a break to Dharmendra son’s Bobby Deol and Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s daughter Twinkle Khanna, all eyes were on how the youngsters would turn out to be on the big screen. Both the debutants impressed and the film emerged as one of the biggest successes of the year.

Now it is time for Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi who is being launched with his leading lady as Amrin Qureshi, daughter of producer Sajid Qureshi [Fry Day, Nanu Ki Jaanu].

For the two newcomers, it is nothing less than a dream launch of sorts since the acclaimed filmmaker has worked with the likes of Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan to name a few. Even when it comes to leading ladies, his repertoire boasts of Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Meenakshi Seshadri, Rekha, Manisha Koirala, Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan amongst others.

No wonder, for both Namashi and Amrin the stage is set to go out there and give their best, what with the filmmaker making sure that he is there to guide them to the fullest.

Informs our source, “Kids of today’s generation anyways come quite trained and hence it is all about polishing their skills further. Raj Kumar Santoshi has worked with actors across generations and knows how to work around the strengths and the weakness of his actors, especially those who are starting their career afresh. In Namashi and Amrin, he found two willing youngsters who were geared up to cover the distance with him.”

We look forward to how it all plays on screen once Bad Boy hits the screens later this year.

