JNU Violence: Rakhi Sawant Supports PM Narendra Modi Govt Led CAA, Bashes Deepika Padukone For Her Stance

Whether you ask for it or not, Rakhi Sawant makes sure that she makes her opinions heard loud and clear. From Bollywood gossip to political issues to religious topics, Rakhi has to talk about everything and anything on social media and make it to the headline with her controversial remarks. And this time was no different when she bashed Deepika Padukone for being a part of the protest against the JNU violence and also supported PM Narendra Modi for the CAA bill.

Yes, we all are aware of the fact that Rakhi is a big fan of Narendra Modi and this video is just another proof of it. She talked about how it is only right to do what Narendra Modi is doing with the help of the CAA bill. She said that no one can tolerate someone entering their own house and hence it is necessary that the illegal immigrants staying in our country should be kicked out of India.

She slammed the citizens who took part in the JNU Violence protests as well and blamed them for dividing India into two parts. She says that a country like India cannot be divided and hopes that these people do not succeed in their motives. Rakhi expressed that she is sad that people are populating slogans that convey the message to divide India and cursed them saying that God will never forgive such people and cut them in pieces as well.

Further taking a dig at Deepika Padukone, the controversy’s favourite child said, “What’s more saddening is that my favourite actress, Deepika Padukone, who I love a lot has received a lot of love from this country as well. India gave her fame, love, prosperity and what not but she still chose to support those people who want to divide India. She supported the JNU students, who want to divide our mother India. Who does that.”

She further bashed Deepika and said, ” Deepika is a very sorted actress. She went to promote her film Chhapaak there but people shouted slogans from behind her.”

She ends by saying that she is with the Prime Minister no matter what.

Earlier, Rakhi was headlining the news when Rakhi posted a viral video where she can be seen reciting a prayer for her fans. She claims that Lord Jesus has cleared her path to heaven and forgiven her for all the wrongdoings in the past. She claimed that she can take her fans on the path to heaven as well. She captioned this video as, “Swarg me jane ka ek he rasta hai mere dosto.”

She had also posted a video where a mystery man was wishing Rakhi’s fans a happy new year. Netizens speculated that the man was Rakhi’s husband Ritesh but to cover up Rakhi dropped a comment on her video saying “Thankyou pastor Robben.”

Rakhi Sawant also headlined the news for her response on the Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh & Farah Khan controversy. Rakhi could be seen uncontrollably sobbing as she sings ‘Hallelujah’ in a video she posted a few days back. She added, “I love you god. Aaj mai bohot dukhi hu. Kuch log jo hai..wo parmeshwar ka majak udate hai, unke shabd Halleujah ka. Uska matlab hai ‘praise the lord’.. koi ganda word nai hota.”

