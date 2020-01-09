Ayushmann Khurrana REJECTS Imtiaz Ali’s Film On Amar Singh Chamkila; Here’s Why

While Imtiaz Ali is already rolling the dice with Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Aaj Kal and hoping that the film’s performance is better than his last one ( Jab Harry Met Sejal), the director is also working on another interesting project. Back in December, the news broke that Imtiaz is working on the biopic of Amar Singh Chamkila and Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s names were being considered to essay the lead role in the film.

While Kartik Aaryan has not yet spoken about this film, we have learned that Ayushamann Khaurrana has opted out of the race for personal reasons. The Andhadhun actor, who had a great run at the box office last year with back to back success is not looking forward to some family time and hence won’t be a part of Imtiaz Ali’s film.

Buzz is that when Imtiaz asked Ayushmann if he will be a part of the film, the actor politely declined the offer. He turned down the offer as he intends to take a four-month hiatus from work after his films. Ayushmann has Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan on the cards this year. Ayushmann was approached with the script a month back along with Kartik Aaryan.

Talking about the film, Imtiaz Ali’s movie is based on Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Amar was renowned as the Elvis of Punjab and was known for addressing subjects of extramarital relationships, alcohol-drug abuse and short-tempered nature of Punjabi men. Regarded as a legend of the Punjab music industry, Amar Singh Chamkila met an unfortunate death at the young age of 27 years.

A report in Mid-Day revealed that Ali has acquired the rights from the singer’s family for making a project. While the official announcement is yet to come, we are keen to know about the unexplored life of the controversial singer on the big screen.

