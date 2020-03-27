22 Years Of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya: When Salman Khan Won Hearts With His Shirtless Act & Defeated The Return Of Agnisakshi Team

22 Years Of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya: Today, it is pretty much mandatory that Salman Khan would go shirtless in each film of his. This wasn’t a norm though back in the 90s. Yes, Veergati had him to go bare for an action sequence. However, the nation swooned over him, especially the women folk, when the superstar sung and danced his way into hearts while holding a guitar and featuring in denims for ‘O O Jaane Jaana’.

That was exactly 22 years back on 27th March 1998 when Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya released.

The film was promoted quite well and also took a very good opening at the box office. It was a ‘Khandaan’ affair as Sohail Khan directed Salman Khan again after his debut effort Auzaar and Arbaaz Khan too was seen in a major role as leading lady Kajol’s brother. Though Auzaar, an action drama, was a flop, the brothers made amends with Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya which was a sweet romantic musical with family angle to it as well. Moreover, Dharmendra’s endearing presence was a pleasant surprise too. This was also the first time when Salman Khan and Kajol came together.

The film’s music had several chartbusters with Jatin-Lalit leading the show. Himesh Reshammiya, who had been associated with television before this, debuted as a music director and then became a regular with Salman Khan with their association lasting a couple of decades already. Sajid-Wajid too chipped in and together the team of composers ensured that the songs enjoyed very good shelf life.

The film was loved by youth as well as family audiences and went on to sustain quite well at the box office. There was another film that clashed with this, Yugpurush. The film was expected to throw a dent since it saw the Agnisakshi team of Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff and director Partho Ghosh come together again. However, it was a depressing film and turned out to be a major disaster at the box office after been totally rejected by the audience.

