21 Years Of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s International Khiladi – Check Out The Facts & Box Office Outcome

Back in the 90s, Akshay Kumar had spearheaded quite a few Khiladi films. While Khiladi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari had done quite well, Sabse Bada Khiladi was a major hit and then Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi had done even better. Buoyed by the success, the steady team of Akshay Kumar and director Umesh Mehra upped the budget for International Khiladi and made it even bigger in terms of scale, size and grandeur.

The film was also special since it saw the coming together of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna for the first time ever. This was one of those rare films which had a very meaty part for a leading lady. In fact her character brought a huge twist to the tale which was basically about Akshay Kumar playing a top gangster ruling the international arena.

The introduction sequence of Akshay is still remembered as it was quite thrilling with action dominating the proceedings. Presented as a bad guy, Akshay had nailed the part yet again. However, the film had an uneven narrative where the comedy sequences didn’t fit into the thriller genre. A couple of songs were unwanted too. Moreover, late Vivek Shauq, who was known more for his comedy, featured in a serious role as Twinkle Khanna’s brother and brought in unintentional humour with his ham act. Gulshan Grover impressed though with his bad man act and was a riot yet again after Sabse Bada Khiladi and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

The film took a very good opening and scored quite well over the weekend which was even bigger than that of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. However, post the initial euphoria, the film had to settle down for average business.

