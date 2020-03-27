21 Movies For 21 Days Lockdown: Koimoi brings you these 21 movies handpicked by the founder Satish Iyer himself. This is for you to stay in and stay safe and enjoy family time at home. A selection of movies for all Bollywood fans across generations. Gen X need to watch the old classic recommendation to know Bollywood then and Bollywood Now.

1) Old Classic – SHOLAY

Action, comedy-drama, one of the biggest and longest-running movie in theatres. Watch this one for the best villain Bollywood ever had, Amjad Khan as Gabbar Singh. Its epic dialogues and screenplay keeps you hooked and they’re as fresh even decades later. It is once in blue moon that Bollywood creates such a masterpiece which celebrates friendship.

2) Old Classic – GOLMAAL

Undoubtedly one of the best comedies ever made. Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt nail their respective characters with this crazy storyline. This Hrishikesh Mukherjee branded comedy never gives you a dull moment

3) Old Classic – ANGOOR

The dual roles of Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma provide this story with an unlimited fun. It’s directed by Gulzar and we know that man could never go wrong with the script. This is a must for any Bollywood lover!

4) Old Classic – ANAND

Amitabh Bacchan reprises his famous traits of being serious and angry. On the other hand, we had a cool and jovial Rajesh Khanna which proved to be a lethal rare combination in Bollywood. Till date, Bollywood has never been able to repeat those performances. Songs and emotions will for sure bring tears to your eye. That is ANAND for you!

5) Old Classic – DEEWAR

If you want to revisit Bachchan’s angry young man avatar than this is a must-watch for you. This is the movie which gave the iconic ‘Mere pass maa hai’ dialogue. Also, it had many memorable dialogues for which the movie became a classic.

6) MR. INDIA

Mogambo Kush toh Hua, but why? To know the reason you need to watch this movie and tum bhi kush ho jaaoge. Comedy being the core, the super energetic Anil Kapoor, chirpy Sridevi amazing support from the kids, this Shekhar Kapoor film is a drama on an invisible man facing the iconic villain Amrish Puri.

7) TRIDEV

A pre-90s masala entertainer with the trio of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Naseeruddin Shah. The evergreen music Oye Oye and the Amrish Puri character Bujung are the highlights along with the fast-paced, potboiler masala entertainment. Director Rajiv Rai knew what a full-too entertainer should look like.

8) QAYAMAT SE QAYAMAT TAK ( also famous as QSQT)

Watch this for its romance, tragedy, brilliant music and cute performance of lead pairs. Special mention about Dalip Tahil and Goga Kapoor. This is a must-watch for romance genre lovers.

9) KABHI HAAN KABHI NAA

This one has the bidding romantic Shah Rukh Khan of 90s and is one of few movies of Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. This Kundan Shah directorial is a feel-good movie with some amazing music you don’t want to miss at home.

10) Romantic Drama: DILWALE DULHANIYA LE JAYENGE

Surely one of the best and biggest films from the 90s. Every moviegoer and teenager of 90s will swear by this king of romance’s frame by frame unforgettable scenes. This has SRK and Kajol’s chemistry, the fun, Amrish Puri as the outstanding Babuji, and is not to be missed. Music is the sweet icing on the sweeter cake.

11) BORDER

Patriotism, action and entertainment! This is one of the biggest hit of Sunny Deol based on India-Pakistan war Battle of Longewala & gives you adrenaline rush. It’s full of high on patriotism moments with thunderous performances led by Sunny Deol.

12) SATYA

It marks the good old times of Ram Gopal Verma. No one could make Satya as he made it. Manoj Bajypayee as Biku Mhatre and Saurabh Shukhla as Kalu Mama steal the show. This entertainment police gangster drama was raw and worth to be on your list. Goli Maar bheje mein, Bheja shor karta hai still remains

13) BLACK FRIDAY

It’s a crime drama based on true events. Based on the book which tracks down the events of Mumbai’s 1993 bomb blasts. A superb drama by Anurag Kashyap on Police investigation. Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Shrivastav and Pavan Malhotra with their acting take this drama to a separate level. Add it ASAP to your watchlist!

14) ONCE UPON A TIME IN MUMBAAI:

Rajat Arora’s writing, dialogues and Milan Luthria’s direction are the main heroes of this gangster drama. Ajay Devgn as Haji Mastan & Emraan Hashmi’s character loosely based on the character of Dawood Ibrahim give top-notch performances uplifting this movie. Bollywood doesn’t always get its gangster movie right but this one hits the bull’s eye.

15) CHAK DE INDIA

Without a doubt, this Shah Rukh Khan film is the best sports Drama from Bollywood. Watch out for “70 minutes” monologue, which is considered as Bollywood’s best. Shah Rukh Khan’s one of the best movies backed by an awesome supporting star-cast of a team of girls.

16) KAHAANI

A lot of unexpected twists and turns, this is a true blue thriller with gripping pace & editing. Vidya Balan was at her best in this film. Enjoy edge of the seat drama without an eye blink.

17) Comedy of Errors! HERA PHERI

Pure comical chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal steals the show. It’s a remake of a Malayalam film by Priyadarshan and does full justice to the original. A laugh riot not to be missed!

18) Masala Action Entertainer! DABANGG

It’s packed with songs, dance, action and a whole lot of Salman Khan! A perfect recipe for potboiler action entertainment. The music album was good with Munni, Hudd Hudd Dabangg, soulful Tere Mast Mast Do Main. The fantastic pace and seeti-maar face-off between Salman and Sonu Sood. A paisa vasool watch!

19) PINK

Amitabh Bachhan, Tapsee Pannu and the other supporting cast give a strong message to the society along with strong performances. Amitabh proves ‘once a great actor, always a great actor!’ & this movie shows why. A sureshot watch to make you ponder to set a rule-book for our society’s men and women.

20 & 21) Baahubali 1 & Baahubali 2 Both the parts need to be watched how director Rajamouli captured his dream on the big screen. The simple story of kings, deceit, relations, war can be given this treatment is what the director has shown with his courage to give justice to the mammoth budget. One of the biggest movie of India and a milestone created of 500-crore-mark by part 2 which no other movie in near future seems to breach. A BAAHUBUSTER watch worth your time!

