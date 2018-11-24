2.0: Not Akshay Kumar But This Hollywood Actor Was The First Choice For The Film

The most awaited film of 2018, 2.0 is all set to create havoc at the box office on November 29, 2018. The biggest superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar have collaborated for the first time for a sci-fi thriller, this itself is huge. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson in a pivotal role.

After a grand trailer launch event in Chennai, the makers of 2.0 hosted a meet & greet session with media in Mumbai. The press conference was graced by Akshay Kumar, Shankar and Karan Johar. This was a fun evening where the stars spoke about they hype of 2.0, Rajini-Akki’s association and top of all, they revealed that Akki was not the first choice for the film. Yes, you read it right.

During the event, Shankar revealed that Akshay was not the first actor to play the antagonist in 2.0. On being asked about how the Khiladi Kumar came on board for the film, Shankar said, “It is an important role. The theme is international because everyone is having cellphone and anyone in this world will connect with this movie because of the cell phone. I was thinking to make this film International. We had thought of casting Arnold Schwarzenegger. And we had talks also and we had alloted dates also. But some how things did not work out as as Hollywood and India contract is contradictory. So we thought of looking at good cast from Indian industry. Lyca productions (producers of 2.0) and Akshay Kumar were in talks for a remake of a film called Kathi in Hindi. That time everybody asked to consider Akshay and I felt it will be nice. I narrated the story to him and he said yes.”

Well, that’s quite a revelation! Isn’t it?

Shankar also spoke about why he has titled the film as 2.0. “When the technology goes to next level it is called 2.0 and we thought of calling the film 2.0. Interestingly, in part one there was a background score by A R Rahman for an action sequence there is a song sounds like 2.0. I loved that composition and all of these things put together I thought it was an apt title,” the filmmaker said.

Further Karan Johar was asked about his association with 2 biggest films of Indian cinema – Baahubali and 2.0, he said, “It’s an honour to be associated with just these filmmakers. Being a filmmaker myself, I have inherent respect for these filmmakers. I have watched all of Shankar sir and Rajamouli sir’s films, and just having my company name and my name attached to all the work they do, I do nothing (laughs), I just have my name on it, and I can’t even claim credit for one inch of these films’ vision, creativity or just execution. So it’s called a quintessential chance pe dance. It’s really an honour. I can’t really ask for much more than this. Just having my name on two of the most largest spectacles of Indian cinema is truly great. Eventually, these names that will go down in cinema archives and hopefully our company name will also go down along with them, it just makes me feel great.”