2.0: 20+ Morning Shows Starting From 4.30 AM, 100+ Shows Per Day In Dubai – STORM Is Coming!

As the release date is getting closer, the excitement is at its peak amongst the audience to catch face-off between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in much-awaited 2.0. Considering the cult fan following of Thalaivaa, the movie is expected to set the box office on fire, especially in South India.

Considering the huge buzz for the movie, the distributors are leaving no stone unturned to cash in. As per the latest reports flowing in, the shows starting from as early as 4:30 in the morning are planned. The exhibitors have planned 20 plus shows between the time range of 4.30 am to 9 am across the different screens in Tiruchirappalli. The fan page also tweeted about it by quoting, “#2point0 Official Announcement Soon about Tamil Nadu Area Wise Distributors. 20+ Early Morning Shows Are Planned (4:30am to 9am) in Trichy City alone.”

Also, the movie to be showcased with more than 100 shows per day in the Vox Cinemas of UAE, thus making the widest release across the Vox Cinemas chain.

The highly anticipated sci-fi thriller is a sequel to 2010 blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in Hindi) and is slated for a grand release on 29th November 2018. With 2.0, superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are sharing screen space for the first time.

Recently in an interview, Rajini praised Akshay for his efforts and dedication. He said, “Hats off to Akshay Kumar for his hard work and patience. It’s unimaginable. We were shooting in sweltering conditions in Delhi during summer, and his suit had to be pasted with gum throughout the body. His makeup process was extremely demanding, but he had never indicated any disapproval. He worked with great dedication. His performance comes in two to three dimensions and with each character; he has proved his mettle as an actor. His role will definitely be talked about after the release. He is the real hero and villain of the film.”