All Hail Salman Khan! Helps The ‘Bhaiyaji Smile’ Actor To Grab Govinda’s Rangeela Raja

Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan is known to be a man with a golden heart. He is one such actor in the industry, who never hesitates when it comes to helping someone. Be it an actor or actress; everyone has some amazing stories to say about the mass entertainer. Yet again, Salman is in the news for one such noble cause.

His Dabangg co-star Shaym Lal Navait, who played the role of a photographer in the film, has something to say about Salman. His dialogue ‘Bhaiyaji smile’ became quite famous from the film. He is now known as the Jagat Bhaiyaji smile.

Speaking about his experience of working with the Kick actor, Shaym said to Deccan Chronicle, “I remember having been cast the last minute in Dabangg the very first franchise. I am thankful, because of Salman Khan bhai engaging me in the right scene, I have not only become a personality to reckon with, but I am earning my bread and butter. Producers/directors unhesitatingly like to cast me only because of my character in Dabangg.”

Further, he also spoke about how his dialogue ‘bhaiyaji smile’ was spontaneous and it became so famous. He said, “I remember the first scene which I was asked to enact with Salman Bhai. He is very considerate and always wishes that every character excels. Salman Bhai told the director Abhinav Sinha to take me in another scene. I was not nervous but since I did not have many dialogues, when I did my first scene with Salman and was asked to click the snap, I just spontaneously said, ‘Bhaiyaji Smile.’ And that dialogue became the highlight of the film.”

“I am happy to have worked with Salman Khan bhai. I am now getting lots of work because of the role. Though it was a tiny one but because of the dialogue, I became very popular. It was Salman Bhai’s idea to click a photograph of Sonu Sood when he gets bashed. And the scene excelled. Salman not only takes keen interest in the storytelling but he is involved in the entire process of filmmaking. The most humble side of Bhai is that he always likes to present all the characters with enough importance,” he further added.

Sharing his experience about working with Govinda in Rangeela Raja, Shaym said, “I play the Khandani Naukar in the film. My great grandfathers have worked with Raja. Govinda plays a double role in the film. I have to go along with both the characters. They are shown as brothers in a double role. Elder brother who plays Raja loves lavish life while the younger brother is a simpleton.”

Expressing his happiness about being addressed as Jagat bhaiyaji smile, he concluded, “I am happy that finally, I have got the title of Jagat Bhaiyaji Smile and many films too.”