15 Years Of Lakshya: Here’s Why This Hrithik Roshan Starrer Is A Mirror To The Reality!

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta’s timeless classic Lakshya marked its 15th anniversary today, thus giving a moment to cheers, for all those Bollywood lovers aspiring for quality content. After Dil Chahta Hai‘s solacing take on friendship and other relations, Farhan Akhtar managed to deliver another soul-stirrer with this 2004 release. For some, the movie is just about Hrithik’s hideous hairstyle (in the first half) and exceptional moves in Main Aisa Kyun Hoon, while for others it’s an enlightening experience, in every watch.

Lakshya depicts the story of a confused millennial Karan Shergill (played by Hrithik), who has no clue about his future and more particularly, career. Backed by economically strong businessman father (Boman Irani) and caring girlfriend and journalist (Preity Zinta), Karan is just like any other ordinary guy who possess the ‘follow the herd’ mentality.

The movie takes you through the journey of laidback Karan to extremely focussed Captain Karan Shergill. While the movie majorly revolves around the bravery of the Indian army, it gifts you with the priceless life lessons throughout the duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

There are some striking dialogues and scenes from the movie, which evokes a sense of wisdom and connects with various aspects of life. Some of them are listed below:

“Dekho duniya mein kaam koi bhi karo, acchi tarah karna jaroori hai”

This dialogue apprises us to give our best shot in whatever work we take up.

“Agar tum seriously yehi karna chahte ho toh kisi ki mat suno, wohi karo jo tumhara dil keh raha hai. Lekin agar ye zid hai, ego hai, toh yeh koi wajah nahi hai faisla karne ki”

This is something, every one of us does at some point in our life. In a gest of proving to others, we often end up lending our efforts in something, we hardly crave for. The dialogue gives a reality check of reaffirming our dreams and decisions and letting go the half-hearted ones.

“Jiske dil mein apne liye koi ijjat nahi, apne faisle ki koi ijjat nahi, woh meri kya ijjat karega”

This scene prompts the old saying, “nobody will believe in you unless you believe in yourself”.

“Banane waale ne ek dharti banayi thi, par insaan ke laalach ne ispar lohe aur baarud ke lakeere kheech li”

The conversation scene between Hrithik and Om Puri depicts the hard-hitting yet bitter truth of the society. It states that almighty created a world without any boundaries but it is the human, who divided it for the greed of domination.

Lakshya is one of those rare gems of Bollywood, which will be remembered due to its take timeless take on different phases of life. Thankfully, way back in 2004, Farhan Akhtar broke the stereotype of a typical Bollywood hero image and set the narrative of self-discovery for the audience.

Boasted by subtle performances of Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and rest of the cast, with Lakshya Farhan Akhtar managed to deliver the coming-of-age cult and much-needed change in Indian cinema.

