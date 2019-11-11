Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown September 2019 RESULTS: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War Makes A Direct Entry In Top 3

Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown September 2019 RESULTS: With some old songs and some new from the old movies, we are here with the results of September 2019’s ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown‘. With the addition of a couple of songs from Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War and a song from The Sky Is Pink, let’s see what has been the changes as compared to last month.

Let’s take a look at the results to know the songs that are raging amongst the audience!

Since the entry of Teri Mitti there have been multiple times when Akshay Kumar’s Teri Mitti from Kesari has won and it’s still the same. Teri Mitti leads with 24.51% (125 votes). At 2nd and 3rd we have new entrants in Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (20.39%) and Ghungroo (16.67%) and both are from War. Bekhayali slips down from 2nd to 4th with 10.98% of the total votes. Check out the result below.

Here was the result for the Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown of September. Stick to this space to see what songs make to the next month and how many new are included in it.

