Prabhas To Stay Away From Bollywood Post Saaho; His Next Film Jaan To Not Have A Hindi Release

Already famous and much loved in the South, Prabhas became an overnight sensation amongst the Hindi audience with his superhit period drama Baahubali and the sequel to the film. He recently featured in Saaho that did not do the business as the makers expected which lead to making him stay away from Bollywood.

Prabhas will be next seen in Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde. The film is said to be an out and out romantic drama. The sad news for the Hindi fans of that Jaan will not be releasing in Hindi. The decision came after Saaho was not able to impress the Hindi audience.

Prabhas has been doing action dramas since the past five years and now wants a break from the genre to do a light-hearted romantic film. The actor feels that the Hindi audience should wait for something big to come from him.

A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “He will focus on his primary market for the next couple of films. The Hindi market can wait. Prabhas won’t lose his core audience for a pie in the sky,”

Saaho starred Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjarekar alongside Prabhas. The film was made on a huge scale and had created quite a huge buzz around its release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!