Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll October 2019: From Housefull 4’s Shaitan Ka Saala To Marjaavaan’s Tum Hi Aana – VOTE NOW!

New month, some of the new songs – from Marjaavaan‘s Tum Hi Aana to Housefull 4‘s Shaitan Ka Saala and we’re back with ‘Koimoi Bollywood Music Countdown Audience Poll’ for the songs that ruled the month of October 2019. Those who are new here, please note that this is not like the regular countdown lists, because in this you will get to choose your favourite song instead of going with a pre-decided list.

Tum Hi Aana (Marjaavaan)

Featuring the leads – Sidharth and Tara, the song shows a grief-desolated Sidharth Malhotra remembering the fond memories of Tara Sutaria while he is in jail. The video shows how the two lovebirds spent winsome time with each other and everything slowly destroying for them. The song alternates between the past and the present. The song outlines how their love story ends with Raghu eventually murdering Zoya at the end of the song and that will surely pique your anticipation about the storyline of the film.

Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)

Shaitaan Ka Saala is like an introductory song for Akshay Kumar which features the actor in a hilarious 1419 avatar as ‘Raavan’. The song showcases Akshay Kumar’s 1419 version with his father being a king seeming to be tired of his womanizer habits. Bala ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ in the entire song is having a gala time around girls. There are some hilarious moments with Akshay’s tremendous expressions, a glimpse of Kriti Sanon. The song is filled with entertainment and we’re sure that Housefull 4 is going to be ’10 times more’ entertaining as promised by the makers.

Ek Chumma (Housefull 4)

Ek Chumma gives us an idea of how crazy the chemistry between the characters is going to be. It’s not only romantic but also very mad! The three leading ladies – Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda look ravishing in black and red in this quirky track The song is composed by Sohail Sen and crooned by him along with Altamash Faridi, Jyotica Tangdi. The lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan.

Teri Mitti (Kesari)

This song from Kesari will surely leave you teary-eyed. This emotional song, sung by B Praak is a tribute to all the soldiers fighting for their countries on the borders. The music has been composed by Arko and the lyrics are penned down by Manoj Muntashir. The song will surely give you goosebumps with a feel of patriotism.

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar (War)

A big-budget Holi song, Jai Jai Shivshankar showcases the dancing skills of both the maverick performers. The quirky lyrics especially the line “Jai Jai Shivshankar aaj mood hai bhayankar”, sums it up for the desi fun quotient. The powerful vocals of Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal too are the highlights of the song. It has chartbuster written all over it!

Ghungroo (War)

Hrithik and Vaani’s scorching chemistry is the talking point of Ghungroo Song which is an out and out party track sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The hot pair is setting the temperature soaring especially with their dance moves. The song is a recreation of the 1982 classic ‘Ghungroo Toot Gaye’.

Bekhayali (Kabir Singh)

This surely is still topping many playlists, Bekhayali from Kabir Singh has become the love anthem since it’s out. There are two versions of the song, one is by Sachet Tandon and other is by Arijit Singh.

Ve Maahi (Kesari)

Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur’s super-sweet romantic track has a certain attractiveness to it. You just can’t stop yourself from humming when it’s playing around you.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (Kabir Singh)

Apart from the list-topper Bekhayali and Kaise Hua, we have a new entry from Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Mithoon’s soulful voice ensures the track to be in our playlist for a long time even after the release. There’s another version of the song sung by Jubin Nautiyal and it’s tough to choose one from them.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (Title Track)

Singers Arijit Singh and Parampara have come together to croon the title track of the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The track has been composed by Sachet-Parampara of Bekhayali fame and Rishi Rich.

