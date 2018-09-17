“With Singers Like Shaan, Ankit Tiwari & Palak Muchhal, We’ve Got Amazing Response For The Songs”: 22 Days’ Producer Adhir Gunness

Last Friday was a crowded one at the box office, apart from the majors like Manmarziyaan and Mitron, there were less known releases as well like Love Sonia and 22 Days. We got in touch with the producer of 22 Days, Adhir Gunness, and had an interesting chat about his film and a lot of other interesting things.

Adhir Gunness, an Indian origin Mauritian, is making his debut in Bollywood as he backs up Shiivam Tiwari and Rahul Dev starrer 22 Days.

22 Days has finally released, what kind of response are you getting for the film?

It’s the same feeling of how we give exams and wait for the results. The movie has finally reached a milestone. We’re getting very good results from Mumbai and Pune. I’m pretty new in Bollywood and I’ve heard about how many movies start and couldn’t finish, we as a film are ready on screen and that’s an achievement.

You’ve previously said that 22 Days maintains the suspense from the first frame till the last, did you follow the story personally? What was the process?

Being my first movie, I’ve followed it with all my heart. Me and the director, Shiivam Tiwari, are very close to each other. I was connected to the film since the start. We just clicked with each other very well.

The movie has some amazing songs, Ankit Tiwari’s Mehfooz and Palak Muchhal’s Ilahi are our favourites. What kind of response did you get for the songs? Do you think they were promoted a tad bit lesser than they should have been?

We’ve five songs in the movie and they’re sung by singers like Shaan, Ankit Tiwari and Palak Muchhal. We’ve got an amazing response for the songs. Once you hear the songs in the film you’ll connect to them even more. Yes, regarding the promotion of the songs, it was my mistake. I was away with work in Mauritius. But now as the film has released, the songs will come out. Let’s hope for the best!

When Shivam Tiwari approached you with the story, what made you say yes? What sets the story apart from other thrillers?

Before Shiivam approached me with the story, I met him in person. I met him for the first time over a coffee. In the first meeting we just sat together and in the second one we talked about the script. 22 Days is a thriller and in the similar genre Hate Story series was a challenging one. Being in this business of backing films is a challenge. But I got out of more stronger than before. Film-making is extremely tough but it turns easy when you’ve a good team with you. The team of 22 Days was fantastic.

Who was the brain behind the casting of the film? How Rahul Dev came on board?

Shiivam Tiwari was totally the brain behind casting of the film. We were looking for a foreigner with an Indian background and that’s why we chose Rahul Dev. He is gem of a person. I met him during the shoot in Mumbai and he’s a very good-hearted person.

What do you think of the year 2018 in films, movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, 102 Not Out, Raazi have done so well. Do you think this also will help 22 Days? The content and word of mouth?

Every movie has their own story. Every movie has its own way of perception and we can’t compare. 2018 has been a great year for Bollywood & I hope everyone gets blessed.

So what’s next after 22 Days, do you have anything else in pipeline?

Yes, definitely we will. I’ve come here to stay!