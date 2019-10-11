EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China Director BREAKS SILENCE On Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4

This Diwali is going to witness a triple bonanza with Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon’s Housefull 4, Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-Mouni Roy’s Made In China clashing at the box office. While the former is a reincarnation comedy drama, the latter two are a biopic and a comedy drama respectively.

We met Made In China director Mikhil Musale for an exclusive conversation and spoke to him about his movie, the star cast including veteran actors like Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao amongst others and the commendable actor that Rajkummar Rao is, Diwali clash amogst other things.

When asked about whether it makes him nervous that his Bollywood debut is going to witness a clash with a successful franchise like Housefull 4, the director said, “I think it’s a good long weekend. People want to see different kind of films and we all can co-exist. We’re pretty confident of the kind of film we have made, it’s entertaining yet engaging and there’s a lot to say. Again, we have a star-cast which we’re very proud of and we’re proud of what we’ve made. So, what we can think of is our film, and we confident about it and that’s what we’re doing. All the best for the other two films which are releasing too”

Furthermore, he also revealed about how Boman Irani had been a support of pillar for him, beyond just being an actor.

The movie also witnesses Boman grooving in the The Naari Naari Song. When asked about how they came up with that idea, Mikhil said, “Boman’s character is playing a sexologist in the film and it’s a mix of a lot of characters. He does something really crucial in the film, but he does many things apart from being a doctor. He even has a goat as a pet. So, dancing is just one of it.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!