EXCLUSIVE! Krushna Abhishek On Arti Singh’s Molestation Revelation: “Took A Legal Action But…”

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed some shocking revelations as Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak inspiration, Laxmi Agarwal, graced the house for a special episode. Contestants starting from Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh opened up and now, the latter’s brother, Krushna Abhishek is letting out details of the entire episode.

For the unversed, Arti Singh revealed that she faced s*xual harassment as a teenager, and won a lot of appreciation for her bold act. Recently, Koimoi.com met Krushna Abhishek for an exclusive conversation during the promotion of his upcoming film, ‘O’ Pushpa I Hate Tears. When asked about whether he had any idea of the row, the comedian answered, “We actually didn’t know because Arti after the age of 16-17 came to Bombay. I spoke to my mother and she said, ‘It was nothing major’. Whatever happened, we definitely took an action against the man but he ran away. But he didn’t touch Arti or anything. Nothing of those sort happened. We even carried an investigation, but we couldn’t get a hold of him at that time. It’s been way too long that the incident occurred, it’s at least been 15-18 years.”

Further about his reaction when he heard his sister’s revelation on TV, Krushna added, “We all are there definitely for Arti, and we’ve got her back. When I heard about it, even I was shocked and I called my mother/ aunty, who said we had taken a legal action but the man disappeared.”

Check out the exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing a twist of events recently. While the house witnessed Sidharth Shukla’s rivalry with Rashami Desai, they were both seen sharing some friendly moments during the family week. On the other hand, Asim Riaz has been making a lot of noise regarding his relation with evicted contestant, Himanshi Khurana.

