Whom exactly Kartik Aaryan is dating has become the question of the decade now! While the actor has been linked to the two gorgeous ladies, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday numerous times now, he has remained tight lipped on the matter. Well, we don’t know about Sara, but Kartik’s Patni Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday knows him in and out, and feels like a ‘stalker’ because of the same.

Yes, you heard it right! It all happened during an exclusive interview with Koimoi, where Bhumi Pedenkar and Ananya Panday where given a fun segment, in order to judge who knows Chintu Tyagi better, ‘Patni’ or ‘Woh’? To our surprise, Ananya went onto give as many as 6 out of 7 questions right. She knew it all, starting from her beau’s personal to professional life.

Post repeatedly giving right answers, Ananya questioned Kartik & Bhumi, “Should I not do this? It’s a little weird right? It’s very embarrassing, I feel like a stalker.” But that’s not it, at the end of the game, Ananya asks, “Can I keep him (Kartik) also along with the gift? Okay, I should stop speaking.” While Bhumi was left in shock, Kartik kept laughing during the entire incident!

But we’re definitely in love with Ananya’s innocence. Could it get any better?

Check out the exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, Pati Patni Aur Woh has been directed by Mudassar Aziz, and is slated for next Friday, i.e, December 6 release.The movie is a remake of the 1978 film by the same name.

While Bhumi Pednekar will be seen portraying the role of Kartik Aaryan’s wife in the movie, Ananya Panday will play his ‘Woh’.

Would you like to see Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday together in real life? Share your views in the comment section below.