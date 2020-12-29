Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Tanhaji's Climax To Thappad's After-Slap Sequence

Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: Despite a gloomy year overall, we had some memorable performances as far as Bollywood movies are concerned. From Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s fight in Tanhaji’s climax to Taapsee Pannu’s after-slap sequence in Thappad, let’s revisit some impactful scenes of 2020.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Scene of 2020 below:

Tanhaji Climax

Advertisement

If you’ve watched Tanhaji, you can’t forget the dark & grand fight between Saif Ali Khan’s Udaybhan Singh Rathore and Ajay Devgn‘s Tanaji Malusare. Backed with an adrenaline-pumping soundtrack, this was an explosion on screen.

Tanhaji’s motivational speech to the villagers

Another scene from Tanhaji that deserves to be on this list is one where Ajay Kumar Devgn’s protagonist delivers a motivational speech to the villagers. The way Ajay roars “Murdo ki basti mein saansein bechne aaya hoon,” makes this scene shine bright.

Thappad’s After-Slap Sequence

This had to be an important scene as the story entirely relies on the ‘Thappad’. Taapsee Pannu, in this scene, takes you in a completely different zone.

Sanjay Mishra’s 500th Performance In Kaamyab

The final performance of Sanjay Mishra talking on stage is nothing less than a miracle. He’s not acting there, he’s just being Sanjay Mishra, and that’s enough for making it memorable.

Irrfan Khan’s Taxi Scene In The Climax Of Angrezi Medium

Irrfan Khan gazing out of a taxi in the climax of Angrezi Medium gives goosebumps every single time. “Jab tak baalak aapki ungli chhodega nahi, tab tak woh aake gale kaise lagayega?” Irrfan’s straight-from-heart voice is enough to lift any scene.

Sharad Kelkar As Laxmii

This has to be a classic example of a good scene in a mediocre film. Sharad’s appearance as Laxmii in Laxmii remains the highlight of the film as well as one extremely well-enacted scene of the year.

Any Pankaj Tripathi scene in Ludo

We can’t choose one so why not every scene involving Pankaj Tripathi in Ludo? Maybe you share in the comments, which scene of Pankaj did you like the most?

Polls Vote For The Best Scene Of 2020 Tanhaji Climax

Tanhaji's Motivational Speech To The Villagers

Thappad's After-Slap Sequence

Sanjay Mishra's 500th Performance In Kaamyaab

Irrfan Khan's Taxi Scene In The Climax Of Angrezi Medium

Sharad Kelkar As Laxmii

Any Pankaj Tripathi Scene In Ludo View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan Recollects Imitating Michael Jackson, Says “What A Failure I Was!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube