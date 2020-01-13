Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: From Bharat’s Slow Motion To Good Newwz’s Sauda Khara Khara, Choose Your Favourite Dance Track

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: After giving the power to select your favourite recreated song of the year, we are back here with the category of Favourite Foot Tapping Number of 2019. The list includes chartbusters like Bharat’s Slow Motion, Student Of The Year 2‘s Hook Up Song and Good Newwz‘s Sauda Khara Khara.

Below are the shortlisted songs for the category of Foot Tapping Number:

Coca Cola (Luka Chuppi)

Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is vocalized by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. Coca Cola is a visual treat with a fresh pair of Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon showing off their moves and the quirky lyrics adding fun element to it.

First Class (Kalank)

Composed by Pritam, First Class is sung by Arijit Singh. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, the song made it to the charts due to its desi beats and lyrics. The hook step of Varun became quite a popular upon song’s release.

Hook Up Song (Student Of The Year 2)

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar, the upbeat track is crooned by Neha Kakkar and Shekhar Ravjiani. Featuring alluring Alia Bhatt and maverick performer Tiger Shroff, Hook Up Song became an instant hit.

The Wakhra Song (Judgementall Hai Kya)

Already a hit, Navv Inder and Badshah’s Wakhra Swag was recreated as The Wakhra Song featuring Rajkummar Rao-Kangana Ranaut, which too gained popularity due to its catchy tune and unusual setup. It featured additional vocals of Lisa Mishra and Raja Kumari.

Slow Motion (Bharat)

Featuring Salman Khan-Disha Patani, Slow Motion is amongst the most popular tracks of 2019. Despite its ‘slow’ set up, the track became a hit due to its peppy tune and of course, the energetic vocals of Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal.

Jai Jai Shivshankar (War)

A treat for all Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan fans, Jai Jai Shivshankar had all the ingredients to be a chartbuster including- the dance face-off, heart-thumping music and vocals of Vishal Dadlani-Benny Dayal.

Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)

Recreation Tony Montana’s Bala, Shaitan Ka Saala made us to groove with its high tempo and powerful voice of Vishal Dadlani-Sohail Sen. Further, Akshay Kumar’s antics gave it a much needed ‘tadka’.

Dheeme Dheeme (Pati Patni Aur Woh)

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Tony Kakkar, Dheeme Dheeme is another addition to the foot-tapping numbers’ list. Featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, the track is high on catchy beats.

Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz)

This one is the recreated version of Sukhbir’s popular track of the same name. While retaining the vocals of Sukhbir, the additional voice of Diljit Dosanjh, Dhvani Bhanushali ups the energy of this celebratory track. It features trio of Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

