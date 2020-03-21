From Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh To Nora Fatehi, Bollywood Celebs REACT To Koimoi Audience Poll 2019

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: This year, the Koimoi audience poll received a humongous response from the audience. 2019 gave us some amazing films/series and phenomenal performances, hence, we know the choosing the best from the good ones must have been tricky for y’all. Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Nora Fatehi and many other celebs were nominated in various categories this year.

Our Koimoi Audience Poll was also acknowledged by several Bollywood stars. After the results were out, Koimoi congratulated the winners with certificates mentioning their names and the categories they won in. Thanks to all your love and votes, the winners made sure to share the results on their respective social media pages.

Yet again, Nora Fatehi won via Koimoi Audience Poll for 2019 in the Best Supporting Actress category for the film Batla House. She shared our post on her Twitter and wrote, “This is amazing thank u everyone who took the time to vote! I feel so humbled and so driven to do more good roles and memorable performances in the near future! Almost there! Wish me luck”

Another celeb who was happy with the results is actress Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made her debut last year with the film Why Cheat India. Shreya won the category of Best Debutante. Shreya wrote, “Omg! Thank you wonderful strangers for voting for me and to @Koimoi for including me on the list :)”.

Check out all the screenshots below:

