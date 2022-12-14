Bigg Boss 16 nominations for elimination always cause havoc in the house. As there are open nominations now, everyone knows who is targeting whom. Recently, MC Stan was seen losing his temper owing to the same leaving co-housemate and wildcard contestant Sreejite De firing him.

In last night’s episode of BB16, housemates got involved in an elimination task planned by the makers. The open eliminations have made this segment more interesting for the audience as they get to witness the additional drama amongst the contestants and that’s what happened yesterday as we saw a war of words between Sreejita De and Mc Stan.

During the Bigg Boss 16 task, each member of the house was asked about whom they want to eliminate and why by pressing the Buzzer. MC eliminated Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary for some personal reason and gave his full explanation why he don’t want to see her in the house and in between the conversation he said “Chal re mai ladki se baat nahi karta.”

This statement by MC Stan was in response to Priyanka Chaudhary’s ‘Dekho ladki se kaise baat karta hai’ comment moments earlier. This didn’t go well with Sreejita De and she gave Stan a befitting reply.

Sreejita De blasted MC Stan in the Bigg Boss 16 house for his gender-biased sentence and for targeting the woman. She could be heard saying, “If you are not liking a particular person you should target them individually and this is not at all good to target every woman, and if you have any problem with anyone you can take his/her name so you can be specific in your talks”

But later we saw Stan clearing the fact that it was just a reply to something that Priyanka had said before. He elucidates the words he used while eliminating Priyanka, saying, “It was just a reply to Priyanka’s comment and I was not talking about every girl in the house as I have many women in my life and I talk to them very respectfully”

He also did mention that Priyanka was the one who started saying ‘Dekho Ladki Se Kaise Baat Karta Hai’ first and what he said was just a reply to her statement.

