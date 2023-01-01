Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Fans Call Out The Makers For Targeting Him Every Weekend, One Say “Tiger Always Hunts Alone..."

If there is one contestant this season who has managed to make headlines right from the day the show commenced, it has to be Shalin Bhanot.

For his passion for fitness to his flamboyance, to his candidness, to his emotional & angry side, Shalin Bhanot has been a controversies child but also a one man army in the process as the actor is unabashed & not scared of calling out the game plan of the ‘Mandali’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This week was a tough one for Shalin Bhanot, as we saw him breaking down after an ugly verbal spat with Archana. This Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan schooled Archana for her misconduct but also cornered Shalin for his behaviour. This time Shalin did not mince his words & stood his ground that won him a hundred fans tonight.

Netizens have applauded Shalin Bhanot’s stance & also called out the makers for targetting him consistenly every consequetive Weekend Ka Waar where the actor is roasted by the host.

Some fans wrote. ‘Chalo dikh gya One vs All. Sab milke karo target #ShalinBhanot ko , kuch parwa nhi. Tiger always hunts alone not in groups or not in hope that others will help him.’

Chalo dikh gya One vs All. Sab milke karo target #ShalinBhanot ko , kuch parwa nhi. Tiger always hunts alone not in groups or not in hope that others will help him.#bb16 — Tiyas (@tiyasganguly) December 29, 2022

‘Yes. There is only one person (insaan) in the entire house who is rebuked for his behaviour and words in the weekends. Baki sab ke sab mahan hai. Dev aur deviyan hai.Galti ya paap hote hi nehi unse. As #ShalinBhanot says, this is not a good show, for humans. It’s a show for GODS!’

Yes. There is only one person (insaan) in the entire house who is rebuked for his behaviour and words in the weekends. Baki sab ke sab mahan hai. Dev aur deviyan hai.Galti ya paap hote hi nehi unse. As #ShalinBhanot says, this is not a good show, for humans. It's a show for GODS! — SUTANUKA MITRA (@MitraSutanuka) December 30, 2022

‘How was this a class? Loving Shalin’s reply here. Are the contestants here to just get insulted quietly? “Bas baitho shanti se aur sunte raho?” Well Done Shalin’

How was this a class? Loving Shalin's reply here. Are the contestants here to just get insulted quietly? "Bas baitho shanti se aur sunte raho?"

Well Done Shalin Winner #ShalinBhanot#BBKingShalinBhanot — Virgo_23 (@y_shefali) December 30, 2022

Tumlogo ka pura episode b #Shalin pe chalta hai masala b usi se lete ho or hr hafte class b usi ki lagate ho kya unfair show h..realty se show se nam Badl k unfair show rkh do #salmankhan to sun hi ni pate h kuch unka alg hi chl rha h — SCK (@ChandSaloni) December 30, 2022

#BiggBoss itna Bhoklaa gya hai #ShalinBhanot ko leker The whole #BiggBoss16 TEAM targeting him including HOST They r doing -ve Tweets posting videos Aginst HIM#ShalinBhanot𓃵 played them nxt level and #Shalin Exposed All #BB16 favourite contenders That’s the POWER of SHA💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/3eKwCPBfhl — Rubina👑 (@TeamSidRubiPra) December 30, 2022

#BB16 k top 3 fixed hain – Pri, Nimrit n Shiv .. Ab #ShalinBhanot is interfering in this and heading straight 4 d trophy 🏆 Jo BB ko digest nai ho raha! They try 2 lower his morale in every way so tht wo down ho.. but ladka to chamakta ja raha hai🔥! #Shalin #ShalinKiSena — Sweekruti Mishra (@SweekrutiM) December 30, 2022

Bigg Boss markers and mandali..

They all try their best to make #Shalin a villain of this season..

Don't worry #ShalinBhanot we know what they are doing… — Love Preet (@LovePre96696431) December 30, 2022

History has it that the only way to win this show is to be unabashed & a one man army. Well Shalin Bhanot definitely has it in him. Only time will tell.

Must Read: Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan’s Sisters Issues A Statement Slamming The Media, “This Is Probably What They Call ‘Ghor Kalyug’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News