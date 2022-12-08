Bigg Boss 16 is making news on social media for all the right reasons. After two months of its premiere on TV, the reality show is finally making headlines and grabbing eyeballs. Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show has also made its place in the TRP list. BB makers are leaving no stone unturned as they’ve been introducing shocking twists and turns every week.

If you’ve been enjoying the reality show and don’t want it to end, then we have an exciting piece of news for y’all. Scroll down for some interesting scoop.

If the latest reports are anything to go by then the Bigg Boss 16 makers have decided to extend the show. Yes, you heard that right! Latest media reports state that since many contestants are still in the house the show is likely to get extended by one more month. Well, we are sure this hasn’t come as a surprise for all the Bigg Boss lovers.

A report in Indian Express states, “Bigg Boss 16 was earlier set to air its finale on January 15. However, with the show raking in big numbers for the channel, and a number of contestants already inside the house, it has been given an extension for another month. The finale is likely to air on February 18 or 25.”

Exciting much?

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, fans will witness Sreejita De re-entering the house as the first wild card contestant along with TV actor Vikkas Manaktala. This morning, Bigg Boss 16 makers dropped the official promo of the wild card entrants entering the house.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi as we will soon bring you Sreejita De’s interview on her re-entry and game strategy inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. In the same interview, the actress will also be seen taking a dig at her ‘friendship’ with Tina Datta and the latter’s bond with Shalin Bhanot on the show.

