Even though emotions get out of control and several reactions are recorded, the master of the house managed to continue the weekly ration task. In the recent episode, the uninvited guests visited the house again as part of the task started yesterday wherein the housemates are expected to ignore them while they run their errands. As decided by the taskmaster, the housemates will lose a basket of ration for every three reactions or strikes and there are in total three such baskets.

The guests tried all kinds of tactics to divert inmates’ attention, including throwing their clothes from their suitcases, reading touching letters from the contestants’ families, and interfering with household chores. Shiv Thackrey, who is a strong competitor and is playing a very sly game, does not show emotion while performing tasks, received a heartfelt letter from his ‘Aai’ in which she expresses how proud she is of him and how much she cares for him. For the first time in two months, Shiv received a letter that made him feel connected to his family and emotional.

While Tina Datta and Sreejita De’s rivalry is quite known to all who watch Bigg Boss 16, viewers got to see some new drama brewing. During a candid chat with Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita mentioned, “I know Tina very well; once we both went on a trip together that night, I learned that this girl is a serious case and she has no problem with boys being around her because she only wants attention from them,” which dropped some truth bombs about Tina Dutta.

