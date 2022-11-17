The drama continues to peak with every episode on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’. One of its most mischievous housemates, Archana Gautam tests the patience of all the contestants by dozing off and refusing to perform her share of house duties assigned by the captain and raja of the house Sajid Khan. All the contestants except Soundarya Sharma come together to get Archana to do her duties. Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia check up on Archana to know if she’s declining to do her duties on the grounds of being unwell. A stubborn Archana makes it abundantly clear that she will get to doing the chores once she wants to and that the contestants should stop ‘barking’ threats at her.

Her obstinacy and her repeated negligence towards her duties has united the housemates who now wants to teach her a lesson. They give her an ultimatum that dictates that if she doesn’t begin fulfilling her duties within 20 minutes, she will be subject to severe punishment. Seeing an unmoved Archana, the housemates take all her clothes out of her suitcase and discard them in the jail area. As a last resort, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig and Shiv Thakare lift the mattress she’s sleeping on and rest it on the floor of her bedroom. Will the contestants succeed in bringing Archana to book? Will Archana succumb to the contestants’ conspiracy?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tension from Archana declining household chores hits a pause with a unique captaincy task that pits Sajid Khan’s favourite housemates against the non-favourite contestants. The task starts with ‘Bigg Boss’ summoning the non-favourites (Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Singh Vig, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta) to the activity area that has five face busts with names of the five favourites (Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan) written on them. On the command of ‘Bigg Boss’, one of the non-favourites will have to turn a designated face bust that has a scroll of instructions for a task they must accomplish together.

The non-favourites first task involves getting Nimrit, who’s known for taking her sweet time to be camera-ready for duties to change her clothes twice. The second one entails the non-favourites getting MC Stan to rap. It will be interesting to watch who wins the war between the favourites and the non-favourites and who dons the mantle of captaincy.

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney and Make-up Partner MyGlamm every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Must Read: Sajid Khan Accused Of Se*ual Misconduct Once Again By Sheela Priya Seth Who Revealed Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Asked Her To Massage Her Bre*sts Daily

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News