The cutest contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house Abdu Rozik was tagged as a biased captain by fellow housemates Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta.

A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram in which contestants were asked to rate Abdu’s captaincy.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and Abdu’s favourites gave him 10/10 but Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta called him biased and said Abdu had given less work to his favourite contestants.

They said that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was only cleaning his room while others had many other household chores to do.

Later, Archana gave the lowest score to Abdu as the captain, which made the latter very angry.

She was heard saying that Abdu keeps sleeping all the time. He replied by saying: “If you are beemar, then you will also sleep. (If you will be unwell, you will also sleep)”

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakre will be seen getting into an ugly spat which will turn into a physical fight.

The fight will be taking place during the captaincy task where housemates have to work towards either keeping Abdu Rozik as captain or choosing a new one.

A source close to the show revealed that during a heated conversation between Shiv Thakre and Archana Gautam, Shiv made personal remarks against Archana, and the fight further escalated when Archana retaliated.

The fight takes an ugly turn and Archana gets into a physical altercation with Shiv in the Colors show.

There are reports that Archana was shown the exit doors by the makers at 3:00 a.m. due to the fight.

