Country’s most talked about show, Bigg Boss 15 has seen everything in just 3 weeks. Whatever currently is happening in the latest season, these things used to happen only after 1-2 months in the previous seasons. Since day 1, Pratik Sehjapal and Jay Bhanushali are always on loggerheads, the actor was slammed by netizens, even Salman Khan asked him to control his language. In the upcoming episode, the duo will be seen having a massive argument with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash during the task.

Advertisement

Recently, the makers shocked housemates by expelling main house members and they’ll be now living with the ‘junglewasis,’ later Bigg Boss announced the mid-week eviction in which Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya were shown the exit doors.

Advertisement

Now that every contestant is in the jungle side, Bigg Boss announces an interesting task in which housemates have a chance to get all access to the main house. But nothing is easy in the Bigg Boss house, in order to secure their place in the main house, Rs. 5 Lakhs will be deducted from the winners prize money.

Jay Bhanushali refused to play the task saying he doesn’t want money to be deducted, however, when the task started Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal who were in the opposite team will be seen showing their aggression to win the task but they get into a massive physical fight.

Later, Tejasswi Prakash jumps into the fight to support Karan Kundrra, while Jay Bhanushali starts screaming at her saying, “Just because he is in your team, you can’t be supporting the wrong person.”

The latest Bigg Boss 15 task might see a lot of change in the dynamics of housemates and it will be interesting to see if Jay lets other contestants complete the task since prize money is involved.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan’s Fiance Reacts To Salman Khan Scolding Her; Says, “No One Spoke About How Shamita Shetty & Vishal Kotian…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube