Last week, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan announced finale week, were only four contestants will go-ahead for the finalist. While the winner of the show was not announced, six former contestants were introduced as challengers in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan and Manu Punjabi made an entry in the house to spice up things in the BB14 house. This led to fans to wonder when will Big Boss 14 end? Now the latest reports reveal some interesting details about the same.

According to SpotboyE, makers of Bigg Boss 14 are planning to extend the ongoing season for more one and a half months. This means the show which was originally planned to end in January first week will now end in February. The end date of the show is tentatively reported as of February 21.

An unnamed source talking about Bigg Boss 14, has further said to the publication, “Along with these popular ex-contestants, other celebs from this season will also re-enter the show. Along with that, they are also in the mood to rope in a few more interesting personalities to take the show ahead. Casting calls are being made.”

Meanwhile, another report from the publication claim that Aly Goni, who was evicted from the house last week, will make an entry in the upcoming episode of the Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin and several fans of the show, who were disappointed with the eviction, will now be excited to see them back together.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw that Jasmin confessing her love for Aly to Vikas Gupta. She also revealed that the two were in a relationship for nearly three years. The actress’ revelation came as a shock to several contestants and fans alike.

We also saw that Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla conversing about how the former’s ex-girlfriend had threatened to file a fake dowry case against him. Eijaz was also seen revealing the man who manipulated his former girlfriend to file a case against him. He did a ‘V’ gesture with this hands, hinting that the man was Vikas Gupta who influenced his girlfriend’s alleged decision.

