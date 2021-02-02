Bigg Boss 14 seems like a never-ending season. From evicted contestants making comebacks to several wildcards contestants and challenger being introduced – the house isn’t getting empty! After spending over 100 days in the show, Eijaz Khan took a break to complete his prior commitments, and we saw TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee substitute for him.

As per the latest report, Eijaz is all set to make his comeback, and it is sooner than you think. Once he steps in, Devoleena will bid farewell to the controversial house.

As per a report by The Khabri, Eijaz Khan will be back in the Bigg Boss 14 house by Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. If that doesn’t happen, their sources claim he will definitely be seen on Monday inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Speaking about Eijaz Khan’s return, a source had told SpotboyE, “Eijaz is returning to the show and with that Devoleena will make an exit soon. The actor may make an entry by early next week.”

Eijaz had assured his fans that he will be making a comeback to Bigg Boss 14 and will continue his own game. He had told the portal mentioned above, “I am going back to the show and the makers are also trying their best to get me back soon and now it depends how soon? I think I made the right choice with integrity because main zuban ka pakka hoon. I gave my prior commitments importance after my contract with Bigg Boss ended. They were also very co-operative.”

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, the contestants are currently in the midst of the nomination task. For it, they will have to tear a page consisting of the name of any other housemate that they don’t want to save.

