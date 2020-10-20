Bigg Boss 14: After Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol Evicted From The House By Toofani Seniors?

In the Somvaar Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, Sara Gurpal was evicted from the house as per Toofani seniors’ decision. The model-actor-singer, who is from Punjab, became the first contestant to be eliminated from the house. Now the latest report claims that another contestant from Punjab, Shehzad Deol, has been eliminated from the house.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw it was Sidharth Shukla from Toofani seniors who picked the model and reality star for elimination after the tag of ‘Gayab’. Later Bigg Boss introduced a twist and no elimination took place this week. He was punished instead, wherein he will have to wear the outfit which has ‘Gayab’ (invisible) written on it. As per the rules, the tag ‘Gayab’ won’t allow him to be a part of any discussion or decision-making process.

However, now a report from SpotboyE.com reveals that the makers have now changed the decision and Shehzad Deol will be sent back to his home on the basis of votes. A major eviction had taken place in the house after Bigg Boss 14’s Toofani Senior Sidharth Shukla’s team lost the task. His team includes Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, Shehzad Deol and Nikki Tamboli.

The report further stated that Sidharth, Eijaz, Pavitra and Shehzad were sent out while Nikki Tamboli stayed back since she is a confirmed contestant. It’s worth pointing out that only Shehzad has been sent out of the game whereas Pavitra and Eijaz have already re-entered the house.

As for the elimination round, Abhinav Shukla and Jaan Kumar Sanu received equal votes to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14. And Shehzad Deol received two votes for elimination. Therefore, the host of the show Salman Khan directed Toofani seniors Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan to take a decision. Reportedly, Hina and Gauahar both had picked Shehzad to be eliminated and later Sidharth also took Shehzad’s name following much contemplation.

Meanwhile, Sara Gurpal, who may not have made her mark in the Bigg Boss 14 house, she sure made headlines after a man named Tushar Kumar claimed that he was married to her. He also alleged that his wife left him after a few months of their wedding and since then has been lying about being single on the show, reports Indian Express.

