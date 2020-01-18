Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Madhurima Tuli’s Mother Supports Her Beating Vishal Aditya Singh: “People Are Quick To Pass Judgements On A Girl But Both Are Wrong”

“Bigg Boss 13” contestant Madhurima Tuli’s mother Vijaya has slammed housemate Vishal Aditya Singh’s behaviour towards her daughter.

The show witnessed some of the most violent exchanges between Madhurima and Vishal, with the most recent one happening when Madhurima Tuli started beating her former boyfriend Vishal, leading to severe punishments.

“I am saddened by what is happening. You have no idea what goes on in a parent’s heart when something of this sort takes place. Madhurima was very wrong in beating up Vishal but she has never reacted in this extreme manner. Her bottled up frustration came out after Vishal’s provocation,” Vijaya Tuli told BollywoodLife.com, while opening up on her daughter’s behaviour and the words Vishal used for her.

Vijaya pointed out Vishal is an aggressive person, and that he has mentioned about anger management issues in the past.

“He told me about his anger management issues. In fact, he was also wearing pearls suggested by an astrologer to calm down,” she said.

“We have seen that only Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are Madhurima’s friends in the house. It is so sad that no one can see the pain on my daughter’s face. She is so broken inside seeing how Vishal is humiliating her on national TV. I was happy to see Shehnaaz and Arti Singh take a stand for her. When something of this sort happens, people are quick to pass judgments on a girl. Both are wrong,” she says.

