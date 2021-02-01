Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2020’ and today, we are here with the fifth edition of the results.

Lots of film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories – Best Child Actor, Best Debutante, Best Debutant, Best Supporting Actress (Web Series), Best Supporting Actor (Web Series).

Let’s take a look at the results-

Best Child Actor

Ludo’s Inayat Verma shared few of the best scenes with Abhishek Bachchan in the film, and she has grabbed the crown in this category.

Inayat Verma (Ludo) (56%)

Aryan Prajapati (Lootcase) (29%)

Aakshath Das (Serious Men) (9%)

Riva Arora (Kaali Khuhi) (6%)

Best Debutante

This probably might be the biggest victory in any category in the history of Koimoi Audience Poll. With monumental 77% of the votes, Pearle Maaney has won another award for Ludo.

Pearle Maaney (Ludo) (77%)

Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman) (14%)

Sadia Khateeb (Shikara) (5%)

Arushi Sharma (Love Aaj Kal) (4%)

Best Debutant

We all know, Jeetu bhaiya rocks!

Jeetendra Kumar (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan) (65%)

Roshan Mathew (Choked) (24%)

Achintya Bose (Yeh Ballet) (6%)

Abhishek Chauhan (Bahut Hua Samman) (6%)

Best Supporting Actress (Web Series)

It’s been an outstanding season of awards for Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992, as Anjali Barot brings home another one.

Anjali Barot (Scam 1992) (50%)

Rasika Dugal (Mirzapur 2) (26%)

Neena Gupta (Panchayat) (16%)

Sheeba Chadha (Bandish Bandits) (6%)

Saiyami Kher (Breathe: Into The Shadows) (2%)

Best Supporting Actor (Web Series)

Close to Pearle in the voting percentage, it’s good to see actors like Chandrachur Singh returning and owning the category.

Chandrachur Singh (Aarya) (75%)

Amit Sadh (Breathe: Into The Shadows) (9%)

Ishwak Singh (Paatal Lok) (7%)

Chirag Vohra (Scam 1992) (7%)

Surya Sharma (Undekhi) (1%)

Piyush Mishra (Illegal) (1%)

