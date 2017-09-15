Bollywood has witnessed many horror films to its credit. Be it the films of Ramsay Brothers (who are better known as the pioneers of scare) or the films of the recent times like Creature, Haunted, Horror Story wherein the horror elements seem to have developed a new face and phase, Bollywood has evolved in a big way. The latest film that’s being made in the genre of horror is The Final Exit, which stars the talented actor Kunal Roy Kapur in a never before the role of his career.

After having proved his mettle as an actor in films like Azhar, Action Jackson, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Delhi Belly and others, Kunal Roy Kapur is now all set to entertain you with The Final Exit.

The Final Exit, which has been directed by Dhwanil Mehta, is a story about a man and his hallucinations. The makers of the film have now released a song titled ‘Ye Lamha’ from the film. The song has been sung by the evergreen Shaan, whose voice seems to be getting younger and younger by the day. The lyrics of ‘Ye Lamha’ have been penned by Yuvraj-Akanksha and its music has been composed by the talented duo Yashraj-Ajay.

Trending :

The song ‘Ye Lamha’ has been picturised on Kunal Roy Kapur while he is driving his car amidst the solitary hilly roads. The song also reminisces many events occurred in his life, which makes him sweat.

Besides Kunal Roy Kapur, The Final Exit also stars Archana Shastry, Elena Kazan, Reyhna Malhotra, Scarlett Wilson, Ananya Sengupta and others. The Final Exit, which is being co-produced by Mrunal Jhaveri and Vishal Rana, will be releasing all over on 22nd September this year.