National Award winning director Onir’s latest directorial Shab is out with its first trailer and its all the one would expect from the brilliant director. Set in the cosmopolitan city of Delhi, the story revolves around the journey of people coming from different walks of life and how their destinies intertwine.

Starring debutant Ashish Bisht, Arpita Chatterjee, Areesz Ganddi and French actor Simoné Frenay, the film also stars Raveena Tandon in a pivotal role. The two minutes trailer gives a glimpse of the intricacies of the various relationships shared between the lead characters in the background of a soulful track.

Raveena plays a fashion guru in the movie who helps in building the career of aspiring model Ashish. Arpita, on the other hand, portrays a girl-next-door who is in love with Ashish’s character. As the relationships of the trio is explored, the role of the city and its underbelly in determining their fate also surfaces.

Check out the trailer here:

The music album of the film is certainly one to watch out for with tracks by ace singers like Arijit Singh, KK, Mohammed Irfan to name a few. Produced by Sanjay Suri, Bhavna Talwar, Mohan Mulani and Onir, ‘Shab’ is slated to release on the 30th of June, 2017

Shab had a screening early this month at the New York Film Festival. To which the film’s director Onir, said: “I am thrilled that the world premiere of the film is happening in New York and that too on my birthday. The New York Film Festival is special as this is the fourth time my film will be screened at the festival.”

Onir started his Bollywood career as a film editor for 2001 film Rahul. After working in films like Fun 2shh: Dudes In the 10th Century and Bhoot, Onir directed his first film, My Brother… Nikhil (2005) with Juhi Chawla and Sanjay Suri in lead roles.