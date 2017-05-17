Watch The Quirky Title Track Of Bank Chor | Ft. Riteish Deshmukh

After sharing the hilarious trailer, the makers of Bank Chor have now released the title track of the film, which is funny and the quirky lyrics add more fun to it.

The song is presented as an item number featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Rhea Chakraborty.

Watch the title track right here:

Kailash Kher, who has gone a different route with this song, says, “After creating history with iconic songs like Teri Deewani, Saiyaan, Allah Ke Banday, I’m all set to destroy that with Banday Hai Hum BankChor… all on Y-Films’ doing. Jokes apart, this was really special as it showcases a mad, naughty and fun side of me that not many people have been exposed to. So after soulful sufi comes stupid masti. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did making it!”

Related :

Riteish Deshmukh who is taking us on laughter ride in Bank Chor feels that this is the only song in the film where he has got the chance to make others dance to his tunes. “Just like the rest of the film, Hum Hain Bank Chor is also hilarious because, in the song, the three idiot chors (thieves) believe that they’re actually smarter than everybody else. So for a change, it was fun for me to make everyone dance to my tune because in the rest of the film meri tashreef lagi hui hai!”

The film also features Vivek Anand Oberoi as CBI officer Amjad Khan in a key role. Bank Chor is directed by Bumpy and produced by Ashish Patil.

Bank Chor is all set to hit the screens on 16th June.