Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Trailer 2 | Clean Comedy Is All Set To Entertain From 16th May

Here’s a brand new trailer of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Season two. This time, we even get to know the release date of the show which is making a comeback as a web series on Hotstar.

The show stars Ratna Pathak Shah (Maya), Satish Shah (Indravadan), Rupali Ganguly (Monisha/Manisha) and Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil) in lead roles. A new character has been added now , who will most likely play Sahil and Monisha’s son.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which went off air over a decade ago, was based on the life of a hilarious Gujarati family living in Mumbai. It will now return on the video-on-demand platform Hotstar as part of the Hotstar Originals bouquet. The show will take a seven-year leap.

Take a look at second the trailer here:

The new trailer features all the characters cleaning the house, why? Well, that’s just a pun to say that they have ‘clean comedy’.

In the last promo, Maya Sarabhai played by Ratna Pathak Shah was seen discussing with her family – what should be the new season of the show be called. It has now been called ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Take 2’.

Recently, speaking of the characters of the show Aatish Kapadia said in a statement, “Each character in the family is replete with their own distinct quirks, and trust me when I say that each of these characters is based on real people in my extended family. I play around with them in my head and then write the episodes, and if I feel like I’m having a blast, then I feel sure that the viewers will too.”

Ajit Mohan, CEO of Hotstar, said the “buzz and love around the show was so strong that we had to bring it back”.

The show is all set to start airing on Hotstar from 16th May!