Salman Khan Shared First Look Motion Poster Of FU Starring Sairat Fame Aakash Thosar

On the occasion of Good Friday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared the 1st look motion poster of Sairat fame actor Aakash Thosar’s next film titled FU. The movie is directed by renowned actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar.

Salman poster the motion poster and captioned, “ # AakashThosar is back with his # FU look in # MaheshManjrekar‘s @ FUMarathiMovie Releasing on # 2June दोस्तीसाठी कायपन!!!

Sairat, a Marathi musical romantic drama film, which released in 2016, found immense critical fame. Manjrekar has previously directed films like Sanjay Dutt’s Vaastav: The Reality, again Dutt’s Kurukshetra, City of Gold and Marathi film starring Nana Patekar – Natsamrat, all of them critically acclaimed.

Salman will be singing a Marathi song for the first time in FU. Interestingly Mahesh Manjrekar and Salman Khan have acted in many films together, which are Wanted, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Jai Ho and others.

FU is touted to be a refreshing story of today’s young generation and their language and lifestyle. The film also stars Satya Manjrekar, Sanskruti Balgude in key roles.

Akash Thosar’s debut film Sairat went on to become the 1st Marathi film to gross 100 crore at the box office.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s historical war drama Tubelight, which is scheduled for an Eid release this year. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and features Salman’s close buddy, superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo. It also stars Sohail Khan and Late actor Om Puri in key roles. It is set to hit the screens on 23rd June during the Eid weekend.

Salman Khan is presently busy shooting for Sultan helmer Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. This movie is the second instalment in the Tiger franchise which stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead. It is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Film and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December this year during the Christmas weekend.