Dance To Punjabi-Gujarati Sagai Song From Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi

Bollywood veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen taking the silver screens by storm, together. Yes, we are talking about their upcoming film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. After the quirky poster and teaser and the funny trailer, the makers have released a new song.

This film is directed by Sanjay Chhel and produced by Bharat Patel. Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal will be seen together for the first time in 20 years. The song totally gives you the desi bhangra and garba feels. Watch it here:

The song is an epic combination for a Punjabi-Gujarati wedding. It will surely make you dance to it! The song is sung by Dharini Thakkar & Group while it is composed by Traditional & Uttank Vora.

Touted to be a romantic comedy peppered with a lot of fun filled drama, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi chronicles an Indian tale as old as time. A Punjabi boy and a Gujarati girl find themselves in love, and madness ensues. A cultural clash along with bucket loads of family drama makes this movie the quintessential Bollywood entertainment spectacle. It is presented by is presented by Cinekorn Entertainment and Bholenath Movies.

Vir Das and Payal Ghosh are also seen in pivotal roles. Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi is all set to release on 15th September. It will be interesting to see these legend actors together on screen. Produced by Kalapi Nagada and Bharat Patel, the film has been written and directed by Sanjay Chhel. It is set to release on 15th September 2017. Rishi Kapoor will soon be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in 102 Not Out.

Are you excited to watch this one?