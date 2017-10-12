Catch The Funny Motion Poster Of Kapil Sharma’s Firangi

After making a successful Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, famed Comedian Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his second film titled Firangi.

Kapil Sharma has also produced the film that stars him along with Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. Firangi is said to be a historical period drama set in 1920. Ishita was earlier seen in Drishyam where she played Ajay Devgn’s daughter. Monica, on the other hand, has appeared in Punjabi films including Ambarsariya and Sardaarji 2.

The makers have now released the motion poster of the movie and it looks quite funny. However not much is revealed in the motion poster.

Take a look:

Kapil gained recognition when he won the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. He went on to do reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Comedy Circus before starting his popular show “Comedy Nights with Kapil”, under his home production. Firangi is all set to release on 10th November.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl in the film. The report further added that Sharma had to lose a lot of weight for the film.This is going to be his second film after the 2015 rom-com Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, directed by Abbas Mustan. The film released with a massive opening and did a decent business at the box-office.

Trending :

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has become the riskiest celebrity searched online in 2017 — one who could expose consumers to malicious websites and malware — a survey from cybersecurity firm McAfee revealed on Tuesday.

The study, conducted by McAfee and now in its 11th year, highlights the dangers of clicking on suspicious links when searching for celebrity-focused content.

“With today’s digital explosion, the gap between celebrities and their fans has diminished. There’s a looming interest among Indians to know more about their favorite icons for which there’s a deluge of fresh and readily consumable content made available,” said Venkat Krishnapur, Head of R&D Operations, McAfee, in a statement on Tuesday.

The survey revealed that Sharma, who has topped the “McAfee Most Sensational Celebrities” list 2017, has replaced actress Sonakshi Sinha. Searching for Sharma would result in a 9.58 percent chance of landing on a malicious website.