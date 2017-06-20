The third mini trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal is out now. It tells you about the bond Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are sharing in the film.

In the third mini trailer, Sejal feels that Harry gives her excuses for everything which she asks for and Sejal at the end of the trailer calls Harry an ‘A’ one character. Harry stole the show in this one with his constant mumbling of some Punjabi lines leaving our lovely Gujarati girl Sejal puzzled about it. It will be interesting to see Shah Rukh play an out and out womanizer since he has mostly played good boy roles with subtle flirting. Also, Sharma’s Gujarati accent is spot on as usual.

Watch the mini trailer here:

Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming directorial venture is a movie that has gone through more name changes from The Ring to Rehnuma. This Shah Rukh Khan- Anushka Sharma starrer has kept its fans intrigued since the very first day. Having recently settled down on the name Jab Harry Met Sejal, an obvious take on Hollywood’s When Harry Met Sally starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, with a hint of Ali’s first blockbuster Jab We Met.

The tagline of the movie is “What you seek is seeking you”, as is generously illustrated with the official posters that both Khan and Sharma shared on social media.

The vibe that one gets after looking at the posters of the film is happy, energetic and carefree. Ali’s film is all set to release in theaters on 4 August, having pushed its release date to an earlier time in order to avoid a clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming Independence Day release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The movie sees Khan in the role of a tourist guide from Punjab while Sharma plays a Gujarati girl. What follows is an entertaining affair. The romantic drama was widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Budapest and it marks the third time that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have been paired together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.