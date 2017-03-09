A brand new dialogue promo of Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been released by the makers and we must say it will excite you even more. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles is a romantic drama that is a part of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania franchise.

In this promo,we see Badri (Varun) discussing his future plans with Vaidehi (Alia) after he proposes to her for marriage.

This is Alia-Varun’s third film together since their debut, Student Of The Year which was helmed by Karan Johar. The duo are known for their crackling chemistry which is quite evident in this film too.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been shot across locations such as Kota in India and a major part of it is in Singapore because of the requirements of the story.

Check out the dialogue promo here:

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Dear Zindagi along with Shah Rukh Khan where as Varun was a part of the action entertainer Dishoom. He will be next seen in Judwaa 2 which will have him in the double role along with leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is all set to hit the theaters on 10th March,2017. Considering it is releasing over the extended weekend for Holi, the film is expected to ring in good collections at the box office. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which released in 2014 was declared a hit at the box office. It made a collection of 78 crores lifetime.

Alia and Varun have promoted the film extensively across various cities and colleges. The duo enjoy a huge fan following, especially the college going audiences. Looks like the film will open decently on Friday morning with teenage audiences flocking to the theaters.

